Linee guida Commissione europea trasporti e circolazione.

Linee guida Commissione europea circolazione trasporti turismo

Approvate dalla Commissione europea delle linee guida con interventi coordinati per la circolazione dei cittadini europei e il ripristino dei trasporti e del turismo, per i protocolli sanitari riguardanti le strutture ricettive.

Le linee guida, segnalate dal Ministero del Lavoro sono:

