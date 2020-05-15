Approvate dalla Commissione europea delle linee guida con interventi coordinati per la circolazione dei cittadini europei e il ripristino dei trasporti e del turismo, per i protocolli sanitari riguardanti le strutture ricettive.
Le linee guida, segnalate dal Ministero del Lavoro sono:
- EU Commission Communication – Restoring freedom of movement and lifting internal border controls;
- COVID-19: EU Guidance for the progressive resumption of tourism services and for health protocols in hospitality establishments;
- COVID-19: Guidelines on the progressive restoration of transport services and connectivity;
- EU Commission Communication – Tourism and transport in 2020 and beyond.
